 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

India’s GDP growth may drop to 5.5% in FY24 on consumption headwinds, general elections: UBS Economist

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 10, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

Tanvee Gupta Jain expects the RBI to hold policy rates steady and possibly even cut by 50 basis points in the second half of FY24 due to recent global financial market volatility and banking turmoil

Jain also highlights that there are many uncertainties currently, particularly regarding the rabi crop in India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to go for a 50 basis-point rate cut in the second half of fiscal 2024 even as the GDP growth may drop to 5.5 percent during the fiscal, according to Tanvee Gupta Jain, chief India economist at UBS Securities.

“We are not of the view that there will be more rate hikes in the offing so we are building in actually a 50-basis point rate cut in the second half of FY24 based on a sharp Fed pivot,” she said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

While there were expectations of a rate hike, recent global financial market volatility and banking turmoil have led to the RBI's pause on rates, said Jain. RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.

Rate-hike pause 