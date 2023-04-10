India’s GDP growth may drop to 5.5% in FY24 on consumption headwinds, general elections: UBS Economist

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to go for a 50 basis-point rate cut in the second half of fiscal 2024 even as the GDP growth may drop to 5.5 percent during the fiscal, according to Tanvee Gupta Jain, chief India economist at UBS Securities.

“We are not of the view that there will be more rate hikes in the offing so we are building in actually a 50-basis point rate cut in the second half of FY24 based on a sharp Fed pivot,” she said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

While there were expectations of a rate hike, recent global financial market volatility and banking turmoil have led to the RBI's pause on rates, said Jain. RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.

Rate-hike pause

The likely RBI rate cuts could also depend on the US Federal Reserve's actions — whether or not it announces a pause due to global banking turmoil. “UBS US team is estimating Fed to begin easing from September onwards and in our base case we are expecting the first rate cut in the December Policy,” Jain mentioned.

Inflation

Jain expects March's inflation figures to come in around 5.5 percent or below attributing to factors such as the release of wheat stocks by the Food Corporation of India, easing global commodity prices, and base effect at work. She also expects inflation momentum to ease in April and May, which is a positive sign.

However, Jain also highlights that there are many uncertainties currently, particularly regarding the rabi crop in India. The unseasonal rainfall in some parts of the country has raised questions about the exact amount of harvest and yield, as well as the extent of damage caused. Another uncertainty is the potential impact of El Niño, which will likely affect India in the second half of the monsoon season.

“So again it will have implications on food prices, which is definitely worth monitoring because food has the highest 46 percent weight in our CPI basket but other than that, at least in the next couple of months, I think the trend is softening, which is good for the markets. People will see an easing of macro stability risk both on current account and inflation,” she said.

GDP growth

In terms of GDP growth, while the RBI has increased the growth forecast for FY24 marginally to 6.5 percent, the World Bank has scaled down India's forecast to 6.3 percent.

UBS’s estimates are below consensus, with a 5.5 percent real GDP growth forecast for FY24, firstly due to normalisation tailwinds from consumption revival this fiscal and a lagged impact of monetary tightening on consumption spending. Secondly, it believes that corporates would postpone investment or capex plans going into FY24 due to demand uncertainty, global volatility, and the upcoming 2024 general elections. Additionally, a looming recession in the US could also have an impact on India's growth, Jain said.

US banking crisis

When asked about the impact of the recent US banking crisis on India, Jain said that India will likely have a limited spillover from the strains of the US or European banking sectors. She also mentioned that for every hundred basis-point slowdown in the global economy, India's GDP growth would slow down by around 40-45 basis points.

“So it's not that India is immune but I would say it is one of the low beta economies to any slowdown in the global economic environment,” she noted.

However, whether the global banking turmoil is over or not, is still a fluid condition that will unfold over the coming weeks and months.

“The India financing conditions index that we maintain is again tightening; credit conditions globally are tightening, which definitely has a downside to global GDP, and I don't see India growth number remaining unscathed because of that,” she warned.

Growth versus inflation

On growth versus inflation, she says it depends on the level of inflation we are okay with. “As long as we are okay with inflation in the 5-5.5 percent range, we will focus on growth. If our focus is to bring inflation down to four percent, that looks quite difficult at the current juncture, especially with oil prices going up,” she said.

Adding that in the run-up to 2024, inflation and growth definitely become a priority but at the same time there has to be administrative and fiscal intervention to cool off the prices domestically.

