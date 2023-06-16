English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    India's forex kitty declines by $1.32 billion to $593.75 billion

    It can be noted that in October 2021, the country’s forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

    PTI
    June 16, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
    In October 2021, the country’s forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion.

    In October 2021, the country’s forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion.

    India’s forex reserves dropped by USD 1.318 billion to USD 593.749 billion for the week ended June 9, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. The overall reserves had jumped by USD 5.93 billion to USD 595.067 billion for the previous reporting week.

    It can be noted that in October 2021, the country’s forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

    For the week ended June 9, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 1.128 billion to USD 525.073 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

    Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves dropped by USD 183 million to USD 45.374 billion, the RBI said.

    Gold reserves dropped by USD 183 million to USD 45.374 billion, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 2 million to USD 18.187 billion, the apex bank said.

    The country’s reserve position with the IMF was down by USD 8 million to USD 5.115 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #central bank #forex reserves #India
    first published: Jun 16, 2023 05:36 pm