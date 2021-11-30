MARKET NEWS

India’s FMCG industry grew 12.6% YoY in Q2 against Q1’s 36.9%: NielsenIQ

The FMCG industry growth in Q2 was urban-led, with the rural consumption slipping in this quarter by 2.9 percent.

Moneycontrol News
November 30, 2021 / 03:52 PM IST

Market researcher NielsenIQ on November 30 said that India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry grew 12.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 2021 as against 36.9 percent in the first quarter.

The FMCG industry growth in Q2 was urban-led, with the rural consumption slipping in this quarter by 2.9 percent.

According to CNBC-TV18, the rural consumption of FMCG products declined 2.9 percent in the second quarter, whereas it had risen nearly 15 percent in Q1 2021.

Also read: Dalal Street unnerved by Omicron, here's how experts see the market behaving in near term

The price-led growth in the FMCG industry in Q2 stood at 11.3 percent YoY vs 15.5 percent in Q1. Volume-led growth in the second quarter was just 1.2 percent YoY as against 18.5 percent in the first quarter.

During the second quarter, modern trade; however, revived; it was up by 17 percent, doubling from Q1’s eight percent, NielsenIQ, which is a part of global measurement and data analytics company Nielsen, said.
