App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 10:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's first Lithium Ion cells to be ready by 2019

The plant is being set up in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh and will have a capacity of 1 million ampere hour (Ah) per day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

First set of made-in-India Lithium Ion cells, widely used in mobile phones, are expected to be available in market by April 2019 from factory of Munoth Industries, according to Indian Cellular Association. The company is planning to invest Rs 799 crore in the facility, it added.

"Munoth Industries Limited is setting up India's first Lithium ion cell project at an outlay of Rs 799 crores (in 3 phases) at Electronic Manufacturing Cluster...The Phase I of the project will be ready to deliver Lithium ion cells by April 2019," mobile device industry body ICA said in a note.

The plant is being set up in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh and will have a capacity of 1 million ampere hour (Ah) per day.

"The project will provide employment to 1,700 people," the note said.

The phase one of the project will have production capacity of 2,00,000 Ah per day with an investment of Rs 165 crores.

At present Lithium ion cells are imported and battery packs are assembled in India using the imported cells.

"There is no Lithium ion cell manufacturing facility in India and the project of Munoth Industries will be a pioneer in this space. About 20 battery pack assembly units exist in the country," the note said.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 09:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #markets

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.