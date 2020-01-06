India's cricket coach Ravi Shastri buys 1.5 lakh shares of Greycells Education

Former Indian cricket player and the current coach of the Indian team, Ravi Shastri, bought 1,50,000 shares of Greycells Education through a bulk deal on BSE on January 2.

The transaction was carried out at an average price of Rs 39.20 per share, taking the cumulative value of the transaction to Rs 58.8 lakh.

Ravi Shastri is a member of the advisory board of Greycells Education, as per the information available on the company's website.

Greycells Education is a vocational education provider across India and the Middle East and runs the EMDI Institute of Media & Communication – a training institute based in India (Mumbai, Delhi and Indore) Dubai and Africa.

EMDI, the company claims, is based in the sphere of vocational training within the creative & media industry with a management perspective.