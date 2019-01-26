India’s corporate profit-to-GDP ratio hits 15-year low at 2.8% in 2018; Is this the bottom?

A week back, people were celebrating the #10yearchallenge, but here’s a 15-year challenge for investors which does not look good on any count: India’s corporate profit to GDP ratio dropped from 7.8 percent to 3 percent over 2008-18, according to a Motilal Oswal report.

For the Nifty-500 universe, the ratio has declined from 5.5 percent to 2.8 percent — a 15-year low — over the same period. Earnings have lacked resilience over the last decade due to a multitude of macro-micro factors, the report noted.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that the corporate profit to GDP ratio doubled from 2.8 percent to 5.5 percent between 2003-08, with Nifty-500 profits growing at a substantial 31 percent, 2x the pace of underlying GDP growth (CAGR of 14.5 percent).

This surge was driven by the export-investment and capex-oriented sectors. Over 2003-08, the global economy was growing at a faster clip, helping the export-oriented players. Capacity investment across sectors was also significant as investment cycles took off.

Well, here comes the challenge. Over the last decade, the corporate earnings distress in India has translated to the corrosion of the Nifty-500 profit/GDP ratio from 5.5 percent to 2.8 percent.

The sectors that have been most stable and rising to prominence over these 15 years are technology, NBFCs, private financials, auto and metals. The profits of these sectors as a percentage of GDP have increased by 3-4x over 2003-18.

Value Migration:

The Motilal Oswal report also analyzed that India’s corporate profit to GDP distribution over the last 15 years in three categories: PSUs, MNCs and private corporates.

PSUs' corporate profit to GDP is down from 1.8 percent in 2003 to 0.4 percent currently, given the significant value migration away from public to private in sectors like banking, telecom, and airlines, even as PSU heavy sectors like oil and gas, and utilities underperformed on profit growth versus underlying GDP growth.

The losses of PSUs have been gains for the Indian private corporate sector, with the latter’s profit/GDP ratio rising from 0.8 percent in 2003 to 2.2 percent in 2018.

Have we hit the bottom?

Motilal Oswal expects the corporate profit to GDP trend to improve from FY19 onward, even as we do not foresee acceleration like the one witnessed from 2003-08.

Corporate Banks, both PSU and private, are one of the biggest contributors to the downtrend in corporate profit to GDP. They are expected to drive the expansion as asset quality bottoms, fresh slippage generation moderates, provisioning cost normalizes and loan growth recovers.

Motilal Oswal expects sectors like consumer, auto and private banks (especially retail) to stay stable as far as their contribution as a percentage of GDP is concerned.

History suggests that in every cycle, new sectors evolve and contribute to the profit to GDP metrics. This is a reflection of the change in the underlying economy.

In the earlier upcycle of 2003-08, sectors like infrastructure, cement, capital goods and construction evolved, even as investments, as a proportion of the GDP, galloped. A few sectors that were not listed a decade back are now listed and growing well.

They also have a strong long-term growth path ahead of them, given the under-penetration in their respective segments. Over the last few years, Insurance (life and general), Asset Management Companies (AMCs), organized retail, lifestyle consumption, etc., have scaled up and have been gaining traction.

Motilal Oswal expects their contribution in the profit to GDP equation to inch up further. “We now believe that India’s earnings growth has bottomed out and that the corporate profit to GDP ratio should expand hereon,” added the note.

The confidence stems from the bottoming out of the asset quality cycle in PSUs and private corporate banks, and some initial signs of green-shoots in private corporate capex. Consumption, too, remains robust.

