India’s capex cycle on the verge of a revival; CLSA bets on 5 names

India’s capex cycle may be on the verge of a revival, CLSA said in a note. 30 engineering and construction (E&C) companies with a backlog of $119 billion saw an across-the-board pick-up in India’s infra capex cycle, leading to near all-time high BTB ratio.

“Our thesis of a turn in India’s capex cycle was validated by Q3 backlog growth of 12 percent YoY that is the second highest in 22 quarters, despite execution growth accelerating to 21 percent YoY, also second highest since 2012,” said the report.

The year-to-date (YTD) domestic inflow grew 21 percent YoY led by construction and non-power cap goods (+78 percent). Just when business visibility is near all-time high (BTB 2.8x), stocks are trading at -1 sd (standard deviation) on PE on uncertainty around a potential government change.

The mismatch in pricing is a cue for investors to bet on stocks that are a play for expanding capex cycle, suggested the note.

To bet on revival in the capex cycle, CLSA recommends investors to buy stocks that are early-cycle plays such as L&T, Sadbhav, NCC and IRB Infrastructure and urban infra play such as J Kumar Infraprojects. The stocks mentioned have already fallen 11-23 percent over the past three months.

Capital expenditure or capex is an important aspect of a business which is often used in context when firm plans to use funds to undertake new projects, expand businesses, raise capacity, build a new business, etc. among others.

A deep-dive into the large backlog for India Inc. reveals that adjusting for GST, the domestic backlog has grown north of 16 percent YoY compared to reported growth of 13 percent.

Large expressway orders by states (UP and Maharashtra) compensated for weak NHAI orders YTD. New orders were well spread, reflected by L&T’s inflows, said the report.

In 2018, CLSA highlighted that it was the year of capex revival, and 2019 could well be the year of execution. It turns out that E&C companies have reported second highest-ever growth since 2012 in execution, up 18 percent YoY.

L&T (infrastructure capex revival), NCC (AP state rebuilding) and J Kumar Infra (Mumbai Metro rail) were the star performers of December quarter. L&T saw its PAT rising 36 percent, for NCC, net profit rose 2x and for J Kumar Infra, net profit grew 34 percent.

IRB Infra and Sadbhav Engineering's PAT growth is likely to pick-up from Q4FY19 after the financing closure, added the CLSA report. “With an 11-23 percent correction in midcaps on concerns around goverbment re-election, MF scheme reorganisation and shift of domestic liquidity, valuations are compelling given improved EPS visibility offered by the stocks,” said the report.

CLSA recommends investors to buy L&T (16x E&C PE FY20), J Kumar Infra (4x, trading below netblock), NCC (8x), IRB (5x) and Sadbhav (3x ex-SIPL).

