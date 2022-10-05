India’s bonds will have to wait longer for global index inclusion

India will have to wait to access $40 billion that would potentially have come into its bond market as the much-awaited inclusion in global bond indices was pushed back on Tuesday after JPMorgan retained the country’s bonds on its watch list.

Earlier this month, the London Stock Exchange Group that manages the FTSE indices said that it would continue to keep Indian bonds under watch for inclusion into the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index.

There had been much chatter for over a month on the likelihood of local bonds getting onto the Wall Street bank’s emerging market bond index which would have made them accessible to foreign investors, some of whom, it was expected, would put in large amounts of dollars on a sustained basis.

After all, Indian government bonds return more than 6 percent annually, which tops that of most advanced economies and beats even some emerging market peers. At a time of global uncertainty, rupee-denominated bonds appear to offer a decent risk-reward balance with one of the fastest growing economies supporting their credit quality.

That doesn’t seem to have cut much ice with JPMorgan index managers as issues regarding taxation and settlements remain unresolved. “Investors cited investment hurdles that need to be resolved, including a lengthy investor registration process and the operational readiness required for trading, settlement and custody of assets onshore,” the JP Morgan report said.

Taxing road to India

Registration of new accounts for foreign investors takes three to six months on average, pointed out the bank, citing that this was a challenge to asset managers while allocating money. Indian tax laws require bond investors to pay up 30 percent capital gains tax on listed bonds sold in a year. There is also a 5 percent withholding tax levied on interest income.

Index managers have been pushing for ease of tax rules and even for a complete waiver of the withholding tax. The government on its part hasn’t budged on these requests and recent indications show that it has dug its heels in. Domestic bond traders point out that giving tax relaxations to foreign investors would queer the pitch for local investors and disturb the parity of position in the market.

Unsettling rules

Yet another inconvenience pointed out was on settlement. The settlement process is stretched (up to a week) due to tax liabilities. This was seen as a challenge during month-end or quarter-end portfolio rebalances that require fund managers to be nimble and fast.

Rules mandate that settlement of all rupee bond transactions must be onshore. Investors have also asked the government to consider settlement on the Euroclear settlement platform which would require easing of rules. To be sure, bonds of other countries such as China that are included in the global indices do not get settled on Euroclear. Hence, it is not a strict requirement, some in the market feel.

Good things come slowly

That said, investors acknowledged recent reforms to alleviate margin requirements for trading and a more streamlined account opening process through the common application form (CAF). The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken several measures over the past years to simplify investing and transacting for foreign investors. Further, the investment limits have been enhanced and the central bank also opened a voluntary retention scheme wherein foreign investors could buy select government bonds outside of the stated limits for medium- to long-term holding. This segment has seen sustained inflows, an indication that Indian bonds continue to be favoured over the long term.

The prospects of global index inclusion has driven bond investors here to load up on government paper, keeping yields in check. With the inclusion now delayed and old process issues still lingering, sentiment on Bond Street could take a beating in the coming days. With the interest rate differential between US treasuries and Indian bonds at a 12-year low, the appeal of picking up rupee bonds has reduced considerably.