Indian rupee weakest since November 2016 on higher oil prices

The rupee weakened to 68.61 to the dollar, its weakest since November 30, 2016, as high oil prices stoked importers to step-up purchase of the greenback.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday as a supply disruption in Canada tightened the market and after U.S. officials told importers to stop buying Iranian crude from November.

Some dealers said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had intervened only mildly earlier in the day by selling dollars.

The rupee was trading at 68.61 to the dollar compared with its previous close of 68.25, making it a 0.52 percent decline so far in the day.