App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 11:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee up 9 paise vs USD at 67.77 in late morning deals

The domestic unit witnessed volatility and was trading between a high of 67.60 and low of 67.90 during morning deals, it was trading at 67.77 per dollar at 1030 hrs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee recovered from its initial losses to trade higher by 9 paise at 67.77 against the greenback in late morning deals following sustained bouts of dollar-selling from banks and exporters despite lower equities.

The domestic unit witnessed volatility and was trading between a high of 67.60 and low of 67.90 during morning deals, it was trading at 67.77 per dollar at 1030 hrs.

Rupee remained under pressure on sustained foreign funds outflows, increased month-end dollar demand and surging dollar amid Italian political crises.

"RBI's selling through banks lifted the rupee sentiment," a dealer said.

Meanwhile, the US dollar climbed against against basket currencies in early Asian trade, while the euro was buried near multi-month lows against major rivals as Italy's political crisis deepened.

The 30-share BSE Sensex trading lower by 184.09 points, or 0.53 percent, at 34,765.15 at 1100 hrs.
First Published on May 30, 2018 11:53 am

tags #Banks #dollar #Indian Rupee #Rupee

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.