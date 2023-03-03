 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indian rupee unlikely to recoup 2022 losses in the next year: Poll

Reuters
Mar 03, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

The rupee has steadied after falling more than 10% in 2022, when it was one of the worst performing Asian currencies. It is expected to trade at 82.54 per dollar at the end of May, according to the median forecast in a Feb. 28-March 2 Reuters survey of 34 respondents.

Representative Image

The Indian rupee will remain at its current level three months from now and gain only marginally by the end of February 2024, barely recouping any of its losses from last year, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists found.

The rupee has steadied after falling more than 10% in 2022, when it was one of the worst performing Asian currencies. It is expected to trade at 82.54 per dollar at the end of May, according to the median forecast in a Feb. 28-March 2 Reuters survey of 34 respondents.

In the near-term, much will depend on interest rate differentials, mainly driven by the U.S. dollar. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is nearing the end of its tightening campaign with one last 25 basis point hike expected in April to take its main interest rate to 6.75%.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, however, is expected to continue raising rates at least into the middle of the year to tame sticky inflation.