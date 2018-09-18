Indian rupee trading around 72.70 per dollar; slips 30 paise

Indian rupee trading lower by 20 paise at around 72.70 per dollar. It slipped to a day's low to 72.81 intraday Tuesday, down 30 paise from the previous close 72.51.

It opened marginally lower at 72.55 per dollar versus Monday's close 72.51.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 72.55 in the previous session. September contract open interest declined 0.62% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in pair to initiate long positions, it added.