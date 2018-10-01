App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee trades lower around 72.80 per dollar

USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 72.60 and 73.25, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian rupee is trading near the day's low point. It is trading lower by 35 paise at 72.83 per dollar versus previous close 72.48.

It has touched 72.86 during the day, while it touched all-time low of 72.96 per dollar in the month of September.

Last week, rupee consolidated in a range of 72.50 and 73 (Spot) ahead of the important RBI policy statement that is expected to be released today. Expectation is that the central bank could consider raising rates by 25bps following the sharp depreciation in the rupee. Weakness in the rupee has been curtailed after the government decided to impose import tariff on selected nonessential products, said Motilal Oswal.

Data released by the RBI showed India’s FX reserves for the week ended September 21 rose marginally by USD 1.3billion to USD 401.79 billion compared to USD 400.89 billion reported earlier last week. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 72.60 and 73.25, it added.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 01:05 pm

tags #Rupee

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.