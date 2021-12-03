MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:Last day to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indian rupee trades in narrow range in early trade against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.98 against the dollar. It touched an early high of 74.96 and a low of 75.01 in initial deals.

Moneycontrol News
December 03, 2021 / 11:06 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Indian rupee was trading in a narrow range in morning trade on Friday amid uncertainties over the global economic recovery in the wake of the emergence of Omicron.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.98 against the dollar. It touched an early high of 74.96 and a low of 75.01 in initial deals.

The rupee on Thursday settled at 75.02 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 96.16.

The rupee has been under pressure over the last few trading sessions as the detection of the new coronavirus variant Omicron re-ignited growth concerns and hurt risk appetite.

Besides, unabated foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments, traders said. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 909.71 crore, as per exchange data.

Close

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 1.44 per cent to USD 70.67 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 98.53 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 58,362.76 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 25.55 points or 0.15 per cent to 17,376.10.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
first published: Dec 3, 2021 11:08 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.