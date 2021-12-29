MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indian rupee trades in narrow range in early trade against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee started on a tepid note at 74.69 against the dollar. It traded in a narrow band of of 74.68 to 74.76 in initial deals.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Indian rupee was trading in a narrow range in morning trade on Wednesday as muted domestic equities and firm crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee started on a tepid note at 74.69 against the dollar. It traded in a narrow band of of 74.68 to 74.76 in initial deals.

On Tuesday, the rupee registered its ninth straight session of gain and surged 30 paise to close at a one-month high of 74.70 against the US dollar.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 74.75 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 57,972.23 while the broader NSE Nifty inched higher by 13.15 points or 0.08 per cent to 17,246.40.

Forex traders said trading is likely to remain range-bound this week ahead of the year-end holidays. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.02 per cent to 96.18.

Close

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.02 per cent to 96.18. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced by 0.20 per cent to USD 79.10 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 207.31 crore, as per stock exchange data.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
first published: Dec 29, 2021 11:06 am

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.