MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indian rupee trades in narrow range in early session against US dollar

Forex traders said elevated crude oil prices also affected the appreciating bias in the local unit.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Indian rupee was trading in a narrow range in morning trade on Thursday as muted domestic equities and weak domestic macroeconomic data weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.91 against the American dollar, then inched higher to 73.89, registering a rise of 4 paise from the last close.

The local unit also touched 73.97 in early deals. In the previous session, the rupee had settled almost flat at 73.93 against the US dollar. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.06 per cent higher at 94.97.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 8.45 points or 0.01 per cent lower at 61,141.59, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 5.70 points or 0.03 per cent to 18,206.65.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) remained muted for the third straight month in November 2021, while retail inflation rose to a six-month high of 5.59 per cent in December.

Close

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.20 per cent to USD 84.50 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,001.57 crore, as per stock exchange data.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
first published: Jan 13, 2022 10:52 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.