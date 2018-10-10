App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee trades higher at 74.24 per dollar

Utilise downsides in pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee is trading higher by 15 paise at 74.24 per dollar on Wednesday.

It opened at 74.15 per dollar. On Tuesday rupee ended at a fresh record low of 74.39 per US dollar.

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 74.50 in the previous session. October contract open interest increased 2.20% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in pair to initiate long positions, it added.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 02:50 pm

