Indian rupee trades higher at 74.24 per dollar

The Indian rupee is trading higher by 15 paise at 74.24 per dollar on Wednesday.

It opened at 74.15 per dollar. On Tuesday rupee ended at a fresh record low of 74.39 per US dollar.

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 74.50 in the previous session. October contract open interest increased 2.20% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in pair to initiate long positions, it added.