Indian rupee trades higher at 72.63 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat at 72.70 per dollar versus previous close 72.69.
After a flat opening the rupee is trading higher by 6 paise at 72.63 per dollar versus previous close 72.69.
Yesterday rupee remained volatile as it was trade in a range of 72.57 - 72.96, within striking distance of its life-time low of 72.99.
Rupee in the last couple of sessions has been consolidating in a narrow range of 72.70 and 73 as market participants remained cautious ahead of the important Fed policy statement that will be released today midnight. Expectation is that the Federal Reserve could raise rates by 25bps and hawkish tone could extend gains for the greenback, according to Motilal Oswal.