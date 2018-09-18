Indian rupee trades flat around 72.50 per dollar

Indian rupee is trading flat at 72.50 per dollar in the afternoon trading after it saw some recovery during the day.

Rupee opened lower at 72.55 per dollar versus previous close 72.51.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 72.55 in the previous session. September contract open interest declined 0.62% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in pair to initiate long positions, it added.