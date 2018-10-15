App
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 12:08 PM IST

Indian rupee touches 74; down 42 paise

USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 73.50 and 74.05, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian rupee is trading lower by 42 paise at 73.98 per dollar. It touched 74 per dollar level during intraday Monday.

It opened lower at 73.80 per dollar versus Friday's close 73.56.

On Friday, rupee rose for the second successive session following drop in global crude oil prices and weakness in the dollar against its major crosses. Crude came under pressure after OPEC cut its forecast of global demand growth for oil next year for a third straight month, citing headwinds facing the broader economy from trade disputes and volatile emerging markets, said Motilal Oswal.

On the domestic front, data released by CSO showed India’s inflation in September rose to 3.77% compared from 3.69% in the previous month. On the other hand, industrial production fell to 4.3% in August compared to 6.5% in the previous month. The volatility in the IIP growth rate indicates that industrial recovery remains uneven and fragile ahead of the festive season. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 73.50 and 74.05, it added.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 12:02 pm

