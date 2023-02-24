 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian rupee to outperform Asian peers amid uncertain Fed rate path: Strategists

Reuters
Feb 24, 2023

The rupee has dropped 1% versus the U.S. dollar so far in February, as uncertainty over the future trajectory of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes rocked markets globally, but its losses have been lower than most other Asian currencies.

Improving macroeconomic fundamentals have made the Indian rupee more resilient, but the central bank's 'hands-on' approach amid periods of volatility will also ensure the rupee outperforms its Asian peers going ahead, strategists and analysts said.

Ahead of the latest rate increase in February, markets were expecting just one more hike from the U.S. Fed, but a series of robust economic data since then has prompted investors to call for two-to-three more raises.

Dollar strength is expected to continue to pressure all Asian emerging market currencies, but the rupee is likely to be better insulated due to improved macro fundamentals and also the active presence of the Reserve Bank of India, strategists said.