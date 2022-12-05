 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian rupee to hover near 81/$, bond yields await RBI decision

Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 07:19 AM IST

The rupee ended up 0.45% last week at 81.3175 per dollar but underperformed its Asian peers due to strong demand for the greenback from corporates.

The Indian rupee is expected to stay on the weaker side of 81 per dollar, while bond yields will remain rangebound until the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision on Wednesday when yet another interest rate hike is widely expected.

The dollar index had tumbled 1.4% last week after expectations of smaller rate hikes were reaffirmed, with U.S. Treasury yields also plunging.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield declined 8 basis points (bps) to 7.2215% in tandem. Its movement this week will be highly dependent on the central bank's commentary.

Yields may trend lower initially on anticipation of some dovish signals from the RBI on Wednesday, said a fixed-income trader at a private bank, with a break of the 7.15%-level likely if a subsequent pause is suggested.

"But the lower range may be difficult to sustain," the trader added, expecting bond yields to stay in the 7.15%-7.30% band for the week.