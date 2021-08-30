MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indian rupee surges 31 paise to 73.38 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.46 against the dollar, then surged higher to 73.38, up 31 paise over its previous close.

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST

The Indian rupee appreciated 31 paise to 73.38 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.46 against the dollar, then surged higher to 73.38, up 31 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.69 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.07 percent at 92.62.

Investor sentiment got a boost after the US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said that the US central bank was still far from pulling interest rates off the record low, traders said.

Close

According to traders, US Fed chief's speech at Jackson Hole Symposium was "dovish" and expressed hope that the Fed will keep supporting the market with low interest rates.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.08 percent to USD 72.76 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 499.53 points or 0.89 percent higher at 56,624.25, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 148.20 points or 0.89 percent to 16,853.40.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 778.75 crore, as per exchange data.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
first published: Aug 30, 2021 10:54 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.