MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indian rupee surges 15 paise to 73.59 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.74 against the dollar, then edged higher to 73.59, up 15 paise over its previous close.

Moneycontrol News
September 21, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Indian rupee appreciated 15 paise to 73.59 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.74 against the dollar, then edged higher to 73.59, up 15 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.74 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09 per cent to 93.19.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 92.54 crore, as per exchange data.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 73.95 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 58,416.98, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 1.30 points or 0.01 per cent to 17,395.60.

Close

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.88 per cent to USD 74.57 per barrel. According to Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starting Tuesday should give some direction to the range-bound market by tomorrow morning.

"Exporters to keep selling the uptick while importers may get a chance to buy below 73.50 level," Bhansali said.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
first published: Sep 21, 2021 10:33 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.