App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 11:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee stable at 68.70 against US dollar

The rupee resumed a tad higher at 68.69 from yesterday's closing level of Rs 68.70 at the interbank foreign exchange market here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee pared its early losses, trading steady at 68.70 against the American currency in late morning deals amid higher local equities.

The rupee resumed a tad higher at 68.69 from yesterday's closing level of Rs 68.70 at the interbank foreign exchange market here.

The Indian unit witnessed volatility and hovered between a high of 68.67 and low of 68.77 on dollar strength amid rising US-China trade tensions. It was trading stable at its overnight level of 68.70 at 1030 hrs.

The rupee drew strength from rallying domestic equities, a dealer said.

Overseas, the US dollar firmed against the basket of currencies in early Asian trade, it hit a more than 14-month high against the yuan, with markets gripped by worries over escalating trade tensions between the United States and China.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex is trading sharply higher by 279.49 points, or 0.75 per cent, at 37,444.65 at 1055 hrs.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 11:35 am

tags #dollar #Indian Rupee #US

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.