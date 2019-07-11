App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 10:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee spurts 25 paise to 68.33 vs USD on Fed boost

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened on a firm footing at 68.31, but soon pared some gains to trade at 68.33, up 25 paise over its previous close.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee rebounded 25 paise to 68.33 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, in tandem with other emerging market currencies after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell bolstered expectations of a rate cut later this month. However, rising crude oil prices capped the gains.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened on a firm footing at 68.31, but soon pared some gains to trade at 68.33, up 25 paise over its previous close.

The rupee had declined by 7 paise to close at 68.58 against the US dollar Wednesday, pressured by persistent foreign fund outflows and firming crude oil prices.

Close

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a congressional committee Wednesday that flagging global growth and trade tensions continue to weigh on the US economic outlook and the central bank is ready to "act as appropriate" to boost growth.

related news

Investors are wagering on a rate cut by the Fed as early as this month.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out a net Rs 604.94 crore Wednesday, provisional data with the exchanges showed.

Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade Thursday tracking strong cues from global markets following Powell's remarks.

The 30-share index, however, gave up some gains to trade 106.35 points, or 0.28 per cent, higher at 38,663.39 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader Nifty rose 33.80 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 11,532.70.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.23 per cent to 96.87.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.36 per cent to USD 67.25 per barrel amid reduced US inventories and geopolitical tensions.

US oil producers have reduced output amid major storms in the Gulf of Mexico, while geopolitical tensions ratcheted up after Iranian boats reportedly tried to seize a British oil tanker in the Persian Gulf.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.51 per cent in morning trade.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 10:10 am

tags #Indian Rupee #Rupee

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.