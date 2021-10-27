MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indian rupee slips 6 paise to 75.02 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 75.02, registering a decline of 6 paise from the last close.

Moneycontrol News
October 27, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Indian rupee depreciated by 6 paise to 75.02 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, weighed down by firm crude oil prices and a strong American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 75.02, registering a decline of 6 paise from the last close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 74.96 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.06 per cent to 93.88.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.49 per cent to USD 85.98 per barrel. Stronger US dollar and its demand from importers could cap the appreciation bias in the local unit, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

However, fund inflows into the equity markets will lend support, he noted. Most emerging market and Asian currencies have started mixed amid lack of direction. Most emerging market and Asian currencies have started mixed amid lack of direction.

Close

Related stories

"Technically, the USD-INR spot is trading near the 21-daily moving average at 74.84 levels and could bounce back from the level and continue its bullish momentum up to 75.08-75.25 levels. 74.80-74.65 will hold as support levels," Iyer noted.

Moreover, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,368.66 crore, as per exchange data.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 43.53 points or 0.07 per cent higher at 61,393.79, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 22.70 points or 0.12 per cent to 18,291.10.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
first published: Oct 27, 2021 10:53 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.