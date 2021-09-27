MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indian rupee slips 5 paise to 73.73 against US dollar in early trade

Though, a sustained bull run in the domestic equity market and dollar’s weakness against key rivals overseas lent some support to the rupee and checked its further fall, analysts said.

Moneycontrol News
September 27, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image


The Indian rupee edged lower by 5 paise to trade at 73.73 against the US dollar in opening deals on Monday due to fresh demands for dollar from banks and importers.


Though, a sustained bull run in the domestic equity market and dollar’s weakness against key rivals overseas lent some support to the rupee and checked its further fall, analysts said.


At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 73.70 and slid further to 73.73 as the trade progressed, logging a loss of 5 paise against the greenback over its previous close.


On Friday, the Indian currency had closed 4 paise down at 73.68 against the US dollar.


The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.11 percent to 93.22.


On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex was trading 114.73 points or 0.19 percent higher at 60,163.20. Similarly, the NSE Nifty was trading 23.25 points or 0.13 percent up at 17,876.45.


Meanwhile, global crude oil benchmark Brent futures advanced 1.19 percent to USD 79.00 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 442.49 crore, as per exchange data.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
first published: Sep 27, 2021 10:40 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.