you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee slips 40 paise to 69.03 against dollar

The rupee weakened by 40 paise to 69.03 against previous close of Rs 68.62, hurt by fresh demand for the American currency from importers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian rupee fell further in the afternoon trade as it crossed 69 per dollar mark, currently trading at 69.03.

It has opened lower by 8 paise at 68.70 per dollar.



Traders said besides fresh demand of the US currency from importers, dollar's firmness against some currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit.

With inputs from PTI
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 02:11 pm

tags #Rupee

