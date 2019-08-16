App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 10:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee slips 20 paise to 71.47 vs USD in early trade

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened weak at 71.33 then fell to 71.47 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 20 paise over its previous closing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The rupee opened on a weak note and fell 20 paise to 71.47 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid rising crude oil prices and cautious opening in domestic equities.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened weak at 71.33 then fell to 71.47 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 20 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Wednesday had closed at 71.27 against the US dollar.

Close

Forex market was closed on Thursday on account of Independence Day.

related news

Traders said cautious opening in domestic equities, rising crude oil prices, strengthening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas weighed on the local unit.

While foreign fund inflows added support to the domestic unit.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 1,614.63 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional data.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.94 per cent to USD 58.78 per barrel.

Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Friday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 157.74 points down at 37,153.79 and Nifty lower by 55.55 points at 10,973.85.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07 per cent to 98.21.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.58 per cent in morning trade.

On the global front, US President Donald Trump has said that China is doing very poorly as a result of the trade war.

"I think the longer the trade war goes on, the weaker China gets and the stronger we get. We're taking in massive amounts of money. Billions and billions of dollars. And I think the longer it goes, the stronger we get. I have a feeling it's going to go fairly short," he said on Thursday.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 10:19 am

tags #Indian Rupee #markets #Rupee

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.