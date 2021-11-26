MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Global Investing can be spread beyond the US markets by joining an engaging webinar on November 30, 11:30 a.m.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indian rupee slips 16 paise to 74.68 against US dollar in early trade

Further, unabated foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment, traders said. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.60, then lost further ground and touched 74.68 against the American dollar, registering a decline of 16 paise from the last close.

Moneycontrol News
November 26, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Indian rupee depreciated by 16 paise to 74.68 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking the negative domestic equity market and a firm American dollar.

Further, unabated foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment, traders said. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.60, then lost further ground and touched 74.68 against the American dollar, registering a decline of 16 paise from the last close.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 74.52 against the US dollar. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.05 per cent to 96.72.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 2.26 per cent to USD 80.36 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,300.65 crore, as per exchange data.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 1201.47 points or 2.04 per cent lower at 57,593.62, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 360.90 points or 2.06 per cent to 17,175.35.

Close
(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
first published: Nov 26, 2021 11:20 am

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.