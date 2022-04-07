English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Indian rupee slips 15 paise to 75.99 against US dollar in early trade

    Forex traders said most Asian and emerging market peers were trading weaker against the US dollar on Thursday morning while a rebound in the crude oil prices will weigh on sentiments.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 07, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

    The rupee declined 15 paise to 75.99 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Thursday as hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve affected investor sentiments in emerging markets and bolstered the American currency.

    Forex traders said most Asian and emerging market peers were trading weaker against the US dollar on Thursday morning while a rebound in the crude oil prices will weigh on sentiments.

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened lower at 75.88 against the US dollar, then slipped to 75.99, registering a decline of 15 paise over its previous close.

    On Wednesday, the rupee tanked 55 paise, its steepest single-day fall in a month, to close at a one-week low of 75.84 against the US dollar.

    The Indian rupee weakened against the US currency as hawkish US Federal Reserve stance lifted the dollar and the US benchmark bond yields, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 1.51 percent to $102.60 per barrel.

    Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.05 percent to 99.54.

    ''The US dollar has started marginally weaker this early Thursday morning in Asian trade but downside could remain capped after meeting minutes showed the Federal Reserve preparing to move aggressively to head off inflation,'' Iyer said.

    Investors will await cues from the RBI monetary policy meeting outcome which will be announced on April 8.

    On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 369.19 points or 0.62 percent lower at 59,241.22, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 99.80 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 17,707.85.

    Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,279.97 crore, according to stock exchange data.

    (With PTI inputs)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #dollar #Indian Rupee #US dollar
    first published: Apr 7, 2022 11:05 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.