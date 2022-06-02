English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live now:Still think holding cash in the bank is a good idea? Fill out this survey and watch out this space to know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Indian rupee slips 12 paise to 77.62 against US dollar in early trade

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 77.61 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 77.62, registering a fall of 12 paise from the last close.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 02, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

    The rupee slipped 12 paise to 77.62 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 77.61 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 77.62, registering a fall of 12 paise from the last close.

    On Wednesday, the rupee recovered from its record low to close 21 paise higher at 77.50 against the American currency. The Indian rupee opened weaker against the dollar on Thursday, weighed down by a recovery in the US dollar and strengthening bond yields, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

    However, a sell-off in the crude oil prices on Thursday morning could cap the depreciation bias, Iyer noted. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.57 per cent to USD 114.46 per barrel.

    Moreover, Asian and emerging market peers were weaker on Thursday morning and could weigh on sentiments, Iyer said. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent higher at 102.55.

    Close

    Related stories

    On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 87.97 points or 0.16 per cent lower at 55,293.20, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 36.80 points or 0.22 per cent to 16,485.95.

    Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,930.16 crore, as per stock exchange data.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 10:06 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.