you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee skids 8 paise as RBI leaves interest rate unchanged

The RBI maintained status quo in its policy decision and decided to continue with its accommodative stance to support the economy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The Indian rupee falls 8 paise to 71.61 against the US dollar in mid-session trade on Thursday after the Reserve Bank surprisingly left key policy rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent.

The central bank also revised GDP growth downwards to 5 per cent for 2019-20 from 6.1 per cent projected in its October policy.

All the six members of the MPC voted in favour of a rate pause.

The CPI inflation projection is revised upwards to 5.1-4.7 per cent for H2 FY20 and 4-3.8 per cent for H1 FY21.

Between February and October 2019, the RBI has reduced repo rate by 135 basis points.

First Published on Dec 5, 2019 12:14 pm

tags #Indian Rupee #interest rates #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #US dollar

