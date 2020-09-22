172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|indian-rupee-skids-20-paise-to-73-58-against-us-dollar-5871391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 02:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee skids 20 paise to 73.58 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened on a weak note at 73.50, then fell further and finally closed at 73.58 against the greenback, registering a fall of 20 paise over its last close.

The rupee depreciated 20 paise and settled at 73.58 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday tracking negative domestic equities.

The rupee strengthened by 7 paise to close at 73.38 against the US dollar on Monday. During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.38 and a low of 73.64 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04 per cent to 93.61. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 341.86 points lower at 37,692.28 and broader NSE Nifty slipped 115.05 points to 11,135.50.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 539.81 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.65 per cent to USD 41.71 per barrel.
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 02:45 pm

