App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee settles 33 paise lower at 75.91 against US dollar

Besides, market participants said the extension of the nationwide lockdown could weigh on the economic outlook of the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The rupee plummeted 33 paise to close at 75.91 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking weak domestic equities and foreign fund outflows. Forex traders said rising crude oil prices and concerns about the effectiveness of the fiscal stimulus package also weighed on investor sentiment.

Besides, market participants said the extension of the nationwide lockdown could weigh on the economic outlook of the country.

The local unit opened sharply lower at 75.85, then lost further ground to finally settle at 75.91 against the US dollar, down 33 paise over its previous close.

Close

It had settled at 75.58 against the US dollar on Friday.

related news

The government on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown for two more weeks with the fourth phase providing more relaxations outside the containment zones.

Though some restrictions were eased, "but the extension could further worsen the economic outlook for the current fiscal year, which could weigh on the currency further," Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Meanwhile, domestic bourses were trading on a negative note with the benchmark Sensex plunging 748.26 points to 30,349.47 and the broader Nifty down 221.80 points at 8,915.05.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold equity shares worth Rs 2,388.04 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 4.22 per cent to USD 33.87 per barrel.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 and loan moratorium: Loose ends need to be tied up

COVID-19 and loan moratorium: Loose ends need to be tied up

In pics | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What is allowed, what is not

In pics | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What is allowed, what is not

Australia welcomes growing support for COVID-19 inquiry at WHO meeting

Australia welcomes growing support for COVID-19 inquiry at WHO meeting

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.