172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|indian-rupee-settles-3-paise-higher-at-74-30-against-us-dollar-5758511.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 02:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee settles 3 paise higher at 74.30 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.34, against Tuesday's closing of 74.33 and finally ended at 74.30 against the greenback, higher by 3 paise over its previous close.

PTI

The rupee pared some of its early gains and settled 3 paise higher at 74.30 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday supported by positive domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.34, against Tuesday's closing of 74.33 and finally ended at 74.30 against the greenback, higher by 3 paise over its previous close.

During the day, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 74.24 and a low of 74.46 against the US dollar.

Close

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.06 per cent to 93.07.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,481.20 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 83.06 points higher at 38,926.94 and the broader NSE Nifty rose 38.20 points to 11,510.45.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.02 per cent to USD 45.87 per barrel.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.