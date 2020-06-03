App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee settles 11 paise lower at 75.47 against US dollar

Forex traders said positive domestic equities, sustained foreign fund flows, revival of business activities and weak US dollar supported the local unit, but there are still a slew of risks, including US-China trade tiff and concerns that it may jeopardise the Phase-1 deal.

PTI

The rupee surrendered all intra-day gains to provisionally settle 11 paise lower at 75.47 against the US dollar on Wednesday, even as domestic equities were trading in positive territory.

Forex traders said positive domestic equities, sustained foreign fund flows, revival of business activities and weak US dollar supported the local unit, but there are still a slew of risks, including US-China trade tiff and concerns that it may jeopardise the Phase-1 deal.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened strong at 75.04, but pared the gains and finally closed at 75.47 against the US dollar, down 11 paise over its last close.

Close

It had settled at 75.36 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

related news

During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 75.04 and a low of 75.52.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.23 per cent to 97.44.

"Now investors have started focusing on the prospect that economies are re-opening all over the world from the pandemic. Thus, the risk sentiment has turned positive and the dollar index is subdued amongst major emerging market currencies," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Gupta further said that despite strong inflows into equity, USD/INR spot was unable to break the crucial support of 75, and it reversed towards 75.40. “The immediate resistance lies around 75.60."

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 02:36 pm

tags #FOREX #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Around 42 crore poor received financial assistance of Rs 53,248 crore under PMGKP

Around 42 crore poor received financial assistance of Rs 53,248 crore under PMGKP

Coronavirus pandemic | European, Chinese variants of COVID-19 more prevalent in India, most found in Delhi: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | European, Chinese variants of COVID-19 more prevalent in India, most found in Delhi: Report

COVID-19 fallout: Amara Raja Group announces pay cut to employees

COVID-19 fallout: Amara Raja Group announces pay cut to employees

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.