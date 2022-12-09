 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian rupee seen opening higher as oil falls further, Asian FX rise

Moneycontrol News
Dec 09, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

The rupee was seen around 82.25-82.30 per dollar in early trades, compared with its previous close of 82.42.

The Indian rupee was expected to open firmer against the dollar on Friday, amid weaker oil prices and as Asian currencies were led higher by the Chinese yuan.

The currency has stabilised since the Reserve Bank of India hiked interest rates on Wednesday, having been sold off heavily before the event.

Risk assets may have a better session on Friday as soft U.S. data overnight pressured the dollar, with oil prices near December 2021 levels helping the rupee, said a foreign exchange dealer.

"Expected range for the rupee is 82.00-82.50 per dollar, with oil companies eyeing lower USD/INR levels to buy dollars," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Asian equities and currencies gained, with the Chinese yuan up 0.2%.