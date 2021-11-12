MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indian rupee rises 16 paise to 74.36 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 74.36 against the dollar, a rise of 16 paise over its previous close.

Moneycontrol News
November 12, 2021 / 10:49 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The rupee surged 16 paise to 74.36 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday as a positive trend in domestic equities supported the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 74.36 against the dollar, a rise of 16 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 74.52 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06 per cent to 95.23.

The Indian rupee opened stronger this Friday tracking the recovery in Asian equities and currencies.

However, a strengthening dollar could cap appreciation, Reliance Securities said in a research note. Markets now will look to cues from the domestic inflation number due tonight after market hours. IIP data will provide clues how the economy is doing, the note added.

Close

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.74 per cent to USD 82.26 per barrel. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.74 per cent to USD 82.26 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 190.88 points or 0.32 per cent higher at 60,110.57, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 67.15 points or 0.38 per cent to 17,940.75.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,637.46 crore, as per exchange data.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
first published: Nov 12, 2021 10:49 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.