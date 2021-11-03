MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indian rupee rises 14 paise to 74.54 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 74.64 against the dollar and gained further ground to 74.54 in early deals, a rise of 14 paise over its previous close.

Moneycontrol News
November 03, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The rupee surged 14 paise to 74.54 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday as IPO-related inflows and a positive trend in domestic equities supported the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 74.64 against the dollar and gained further ground to 74.54 in early deals, a rise of 14 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 74.68 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01 per cent to 94.07.

"The rupee is gaining ground despite a rise in dollar index above 94.00 due to inflows from big IPOs,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Traders said investors will track the US Fed meeting outcome for further cues. Traders said investors will track the US Fed meeting outcome for further cues.

Close

Related stories

"If the Fed is hawkish, maybe, we could see further dollar strength, else the tapering has been fully factored in by the market," Bhansali said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.81 per cent to USD 84.03 per barrel. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.81 per cent to USD 84.03 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 238.71 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 60,267.77 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 76.50 points or 0.43 per cent to 17,965.45.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 244.87 crore, as per exchange data.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
first published: Nov 3, 2021 11:00 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.