App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 12:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee retreats from 1 month-high, up 5 paise against US dollar

The rupee resumed higher at 68.37 from yesterday's closing level of Rs 68.43 at the interbank foreign exchange market here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee retreated from a one-month high and was trading 5 paise higher at 68.38 against the greenback in late morning deals on bouts of dollar demand from importers and banks amid lower local equities.

The rupee resumed higher at 68.37 from yesterday's closing level of Rs 68.43 at the interbank foreign exchange market here.

It gained sharply to 68.26 before being struck by volatility as local stocks fell nearly 300 points. The rupee was still trading higher at 68.38 at 1030 hrs.

The Indian unit moved between 68.26 and 68.42 during morning deals.

The RBI raised repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent amid inflationary concerns.

The RBI has maintained its neutral stance as well as growth outlook, it expects inflation will gradually taper, a dealer said.

Overseas, the US dollar held onto most of its gains against major peers in early Asian trade after the Federal Reserve gave an upbeat assessment of the worlds biggest economy and stayed on course to gradually lift interest rates.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex is trading lower by 223 points or 0.59 per cent at 37,298.43 at 1045 hrs.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 12:03 pm

tags #dollar #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.