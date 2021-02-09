MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indian rupee remained among better performing Asian currencies in 2020: Anurag Singh Thakur

"In the financial year 2020-21, the Indian rupee (INR) has appreciated by 3.53 percent till February 2, 2021, as per the information provided by Reserve Bank of India," Anurag Singh Thakur said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

PTI
February 09, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Minister for State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday said the Indian rupee was one of the better performing Asian currencies in 2020.

"In the financial year 2020-21, the Indian rupee (INR) has appreciated by 3.53 percent till February 2, 2021, as per the information provided by Reserve Bank of India," Thakur said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

He also said India enforced one of the most stringent lockdowns during April-June, 2020, compared to other key Asian countries and the contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) is consistent with the effect of the stringent lockdown.

"Owing to stringent lockdown measures, India was able to significantly contain the death rate from COVID-19. With gradual unlocking of the country, the economy made a significant V-shaped recovery," he said.

Sharing various steps taken by the government during 2020-21 to revive growth hit by COVID-19 pandemic, the minister said the government announced a special economic and comprehensive package under

Close

Related stories

AatmaNirbhar Bharat including measures taken by RBI amounting to about Rs 27.1 lakh crores – more than 13 percent of India's GDP – to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to revive economic growth.

The package included, among others, in-kind and cash transfer relief measures for households, employment provision measures under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan and increased allocation under MGNREGS, credit guarantee and equity infusion-based relief measures for MSMEs and NBFCs and regulatory and compliance measures, he said.

Structural reforms were also announced as part of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat Package which included deregulation of the agricultural sector, change in definition of MSMEs, new PSU policy, commercialization of coal mining, higher FDI limits in defence and space sector and development of Industrial Land/ Land Bank and Industrial Information System.
PTI
TAGS: #Anurag Singh Thakur #Business #Market news #Rupee
first published: Feb 9, 2021 02:55 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.