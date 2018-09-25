App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee recovers; down 16 paise at 72.79 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 72.50 and 73.20

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee recovered a bit after it slipped in the early trade on Tuesday. It is trading lower by 16 paise at 72.79 per dollar.

It opened lower by 26 paise at 72.89 per dollar versus previous close 72.63.

Yesterday, the rupee rose marginally against the US dollar but gains for the currency was short lived after global crude oil prices rallied to fresh highs. Brent crude oil rose to the highest level in four years after Saudi Arabia and Russia ruled out any immediate increase in production despite calls by US President Donald Trump for action to raise global supply, said Motilal Oswal.

Concerns about production shortfalls are encouraging traders to remain long on the commodity. On the other hand, strength in the dollar against its major crosses also weighed on the rupee.

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 72.50 and 73.20, it added.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.