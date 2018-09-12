Indian rupee recovers after touching record low of 72.91/USD

Indian rupee recovers by 10 paise trading at 72.79 after it touched a record low of 72.91 per dollar. It opened 11 paise lower at 72.80 per dollar versus previous close 72.69.

On Tuesday, after a positive start the rupee touched a new record low of 72.73 before it settle at 72.69 per dollar, down 24 paise from the Monday's close of 72.45.

The fall in the rupee is mainly due to rebound in oil prices, and capital outflows on the back of worries over global trade war.

This makes total fall of the currency in 2018 at 13.81 percent so far.

Technically now USD-INR is getting support at 72.52 and below same could see a test of 72.2075 level, and resistance is now likely to be seen at 73.0125, a move above could see prices testing 73.1925, as per LKP report.