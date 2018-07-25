App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 11:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee recovers 8 paise to 68.86 against US dollar

The rupee opened flat, slightly down by 68.96 from yesterday's closing level of Rs 68.94 at the interbank foreign exchange market here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee recovered from its initial sluggishness to trade higher by 8 paise to 68.86 against the American currency in late morning deals, following bouts of dollar selling from banks and exporters.

The rupee opened flat, slightly down by 68.96 from yesterday's closing level of Rs 68.94 at the interbank foreign exchange market here.

Later, the domestic unit rebounded to 68.75 per dollar before quoting at 68.86 at 1030 hrs.

The rupee hovered between 68.75 and 68.96 during morning deals.

Overseas, the US dollar traded in a tight range against a basket of Asian currencies in early deals, ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, as investor focus shifted to the trade rift between the two economic powers.

The 30-share BSE Sensex is trading slightly higher by 28.64 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 36,853.74 at 1050 hrs.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 11:46 am

tags #Indian Rupee #markets #Rupee #US dollar

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.