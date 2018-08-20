App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 09:09 AM IST

Indian rupee opens strong with 32 paise gain at 69.83 per dollar

For USD-INR resistance is now likely to be seen at 70.4475, a move above could see prices testing 70.64, according to LKP report.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Monday. It has opened strong at 69.83 per dollar, a gain of 32 paise versus previous close 70.15.

Technically now USD-INR s getting support at 70.1075 and below same could see a test of 69.96 level, and resistance is now likely to be seen at 70.4475, a move above could see prices testing 70.64, according to LKP report.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

