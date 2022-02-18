English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Indian rupee opens on flat note against US dollar in early trade

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee witnessed range-bound trade as it opened at 75.03 against the US dollar, saw an early high of 75.02 and a low of 75.05 against its previous close of 75.06.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 18, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The rupee opened on a flat note against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday as caution set in amid worries about escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions.

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee witnessed range-bound trade as it opened at 75.03 against the US dollar, saw an early high of 75.02 and a low of 75.05 against its previous close of 75.06.

    Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell by 0.54 per cent to USD 92.47 per barrel. Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell by 0.54 per cent to USD 92.47 per barrel.

    "Crude oil prices were weak this Friday morning and could lend support. However, possible escalation of tension in Eastern Europe could cap appreciation bias," said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities. Markets could remain range-bound ahead of the weekly expiry, Iyer said.

    On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 16.34 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 57,908.35, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 6.30 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 17,298.30. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,242.10 crore, as per stock exchange data.

    Close
    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 10:43 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.