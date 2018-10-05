Indian rupee opens marginally lower at 73.65 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 73.65 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 73.58.

Yesterday rupee touched record low of 73.81 per dollar, ended down 24 paise versus Wednesday's close 73.34 per dollar.

Rupee continues to remain under pressure and sell-off in equity markets, strength in the dollar and surge in global crude oil prices contribute to weakness in the currency. On the domestic front, market participants will be keeping an eye on RBI policy statement and expectation is that the central bank could raise rates by 25bps, said Motilal Oswal.

Surge in global crude oil prices and weakness in the rupee could push the officials to raise rates, but importantly focus will be on whether central bank raises its inflation forecast for the latter half of the year.

At the same time, market participants will also be looking forward to taking cues on how the central bank looks to tackle the liquidity issue. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 73.60 and 74.20, it added.