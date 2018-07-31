App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens marginally lower at 68.70 per dollar

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 68.70 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close 68.67.

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 68.88 in the previous session. August contract open interest increased 3.91% in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

